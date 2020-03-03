1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
One Owner, Non-smoker, Low Mileage!
The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. It's kona blue in colour. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Upgrade to the GT Premium trim for advanced features and amazing performance. It comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and nine-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
