2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Fastback GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A, DUAL EXHAUST W/QUAD TIPS

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4731756
  • Stock #: 9924
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF7J5150203
Exterior Colour
Kona Blue
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
One Owner, Non-smoker, Low Mileage!

The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. It's kona blue in colour. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Upgrade to the GT Premium trim for advanced features and amazing performance. It comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and nine-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF7J5150203.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 61 L Fuel Tank
  • Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
  • Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

