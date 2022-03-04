Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

50,404 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

GL

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8487834
  • Stock #: P1789
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU467596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P1789
  • Mileage 50,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

