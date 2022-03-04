$CALL+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
50,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8487834
- Stock #: P1789
- VIN: KMHD84LF3JU467596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,404 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3