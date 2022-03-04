0+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L
Location
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
0
+ taxes & licensing
128,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458722
- VIN: KM8J3CA4XJU713444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3