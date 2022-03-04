Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

128,250 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

0

+ taxes & licensing

128,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8458722
  • Stock #: SE22012A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XJU713444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SE22012A
  • Mileage 128,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

