2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,523KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964232
  • Stock #: 9965
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG0KR637571
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Chrome Exterior, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth

Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.


Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 53,523 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. The top trim for the Grand Caravan, this GT comes with amazing chrome accents, aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, 2nd and 3rd row power windows, fuel economizer mode, automatic headlamps fog lamps, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, 2nd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go seats with tailgate seating, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outlet, and remote start for convenience and style. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG0KR637571.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Systems Monitor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Power Sliding Rear Doors
  • RADIO: 430
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 6.5" Touchscreen
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Leather Gear Shifter Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

