2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Performance Suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured grille Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Regular Amplifier

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Power Sliding Rear Doors

RADIO: 430

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

75 L Fuel Tank

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

6.5" Touchscreen

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Leather Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

