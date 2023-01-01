$CALL+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
41,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10577010
- Stock #: SE23029A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 41,165 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3