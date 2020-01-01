Local, Trade-in, One Owner, Low Mileage!



This 2019 Ford F-150 is the ultimately optimized truck, completely versatile and fit for any possible duty. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 7639 kms. It's agate black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1EB4KFD05663.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html







Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!



* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *



WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.

Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!

CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).

Errors and omissions excepted

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer

Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.