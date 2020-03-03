Menu
2019 Ford Flex

Limited AWD

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,184KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4740237
  • Stock #: 9925
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D8XKBA21967
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. Station wagons aren't very common these days. This Ford Flex will make you wonder why. Tons of space, distinct style, and an impressive drivetrain make this wagon an appealing package. This 2019 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan or crossover, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 36,184 kms. It's oxford white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Flex's trim level is Limited AWD. The Limited trim adds some impressive luxury appointments to this Flex. Its high-end features include all-wheel drive, perforated leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, a rear view camera, remote start, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6D8XKBA21967.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o

