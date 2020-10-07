Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Ridgeline

38,209 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Dubois Honda

519-539-7457

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Dubois Honda

1242 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-539-7457

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,209KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6079641
  • Stock #: U4921
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F1XKB503769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,209 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ridgeline Sport model is in excellent condition. It was bought & serviced at Dubois honda. Includes hard tonneau cover, all-weather rubberized floor mats, window visors all around, and much more! Call today to book an appointment with our sales staff. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dubois Honda

2018 Honda Civic Sdn...
 31,537 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 82,971 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit Sport
 91,293 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dubois Honda

Dubois Honda

Dubois Honda

1242 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

Call Dealer

519-539-XXXX

(click to show)

519-539-7457

Alternate Numbers
1-800-265-9227
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory