The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2019 Hyundai KONA
2019 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
21,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8487842
- Stock #: P1803
- VIN: KM8K5CA5XKU359921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 21,198 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
