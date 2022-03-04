Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

21,198 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 8487842
  2. 8487842
  3. 8487842
  4. 8487842
  5. 8487842
  6. 8487842
  7. 8487842
  8. 8487842
  9. 8487842
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8487842
  • Stock #: P1803
  • VIN: KM8K5CA5XKU359921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 37,531 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX
 112,066 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 120,372 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory