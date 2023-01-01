$CALL+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate 2.0
Location
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10465368
- Stock #: SE23025A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3