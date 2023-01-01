Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,770 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10465368
  Stock #: SE23025A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

