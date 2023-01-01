$CALL+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential w/Safety Package
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9711457
- Stock #: TN23007A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,467 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3