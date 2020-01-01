One Owner, Non-smoker, Trade-in, Local, Low Mileage!



Beauty meets brawn with this rugged all-new 2019 Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 26499 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This off road ready beast is decked out with Rebel styling and badging, a sport performance hood, a black RAM badge for the tailgate, exclusive two tone paint and fender flares, black badging, Bilstein performance suspension, upgraded rear axle, 4x4 with electric shift-on-the-fly part time transfer case, tow hooks, skid plates for major components, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, burly all terrain tires, and power folding heated side mirrors. This Ram Rebel also comes standard with the Uconnect3 infotainment system complete with SiriusXM and a 7 inch Rebel-themed touchscreen, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, and a 7 inch vehicle information display.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT7KN559310.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html







Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!



* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *



WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.

Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!

CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).

Errors and omissions excepted

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.