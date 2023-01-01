Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford EcoSport

63,556 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 10132623
  2. 10132623
  3. 10132623
  4. 10132623
  5. 10132623
  6. 10132623
  7. 10132623
  8. 10132623
  9. 10132623
  10. 10132623
  11. 10132623
  12. 10132623
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10132623
  • Stock #: KA23032A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KA23032A
  • Mileage 63,556 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Honda Civic Spo...
 60,187 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 45 Komf...
 30,092 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 99,387 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory