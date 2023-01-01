2020 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 5 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132623

10132623 Stock #: KA23032A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # KA23032A

Mileage 63,556 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.