2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 4 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9711454

9711454 Stock #: HD22008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # HD22008

Mileage 17,454 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.