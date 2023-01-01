Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Venue

28,866 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 10060497
  2. 10060497
  3. 10060497
  4. 10060497
  5. 10060497
  6. 10060497
  7. 10060497
  8. 10060497
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060497
  • Stock #: P1912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 91,347 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Camry SE
 3,831 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 58,347 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory