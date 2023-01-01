$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis Electrified GV70
Prestige
2023 Genesis Electrified GV70
Prestige
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # HD23002
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
