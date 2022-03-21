Menu
1970 Volkswagen Transporter

853 MI

Details

$44,975

+ tax & licensing
$44,975

+ taxes & licensing

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

613-358-5353

1970 Volkswagen Transporter

1970 Volkswagen Transporter

Single Cab Truck

1970 Volkswagen Transporter

Single Cab Truck

Location

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

371 Card Rd, Yarker, ON K0K 3N0

613-358-5353

  1. Video Thumb
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,975

+ taxes & licensing

853MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8696381
  Stock #: LC999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 853 MI

Vehicle Description

Completely Restored Rare 1970 Volkswagen Single Cab Truck. 

This vehicle received numerous upgrades and enhancements when restored. The engine is completely rebuilt, and is upgraded to 1835 cc. This engine is very powerful (80 H.P) compared to stock 44 hp.

The 4 Speed Manual transmission is upgraded to a "Highway Flyer" and can be easily driven on any freeway / highway.

The original front drum brakes were upgraded to  front disc brakes with larger brake master cylinder, along with new rear drum brakes. Parking brake works and is also new.

The suspension is new and received a 2 1/2 Inch Lowering package. The new Aluminum wheels are also upgrades with new P195 60R15 All Season Radials.

This Vintage VW shows and drives extremely well. Body and paint is excellent.

The vehicle was appraised for $63,000 Canadian Dollars ($49,400 U.S. Dollars) in Oct 2018 when restoration was completed.

Vehicle being offered for sale due to health reasons. 

Sale Priced at $44,975.00 Canadian Dollars     Aprx. $35,300.00 U.S. Dollars.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

371 Card Rd, Yarker, ON K0K 3N0

