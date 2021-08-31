2009 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
613-358-5353
371 Card Rd, Yarker, ON K0K 3N0
613-358-5353
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Very Well Cared For All Wheel Drive Vehicle.
Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Upgraded Alloy Wheels & More.
All maintenance has been performed.
Four Brand New All Season Radial Tires, New Brakes (both Front & Rear), fresh oil & Filter Change.
This nice car is being offered with an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
371 Card Rd, Yarker, ON K0K 3N0