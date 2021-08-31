Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Subaru Forester

235,220 KM

Details Description Features

$8,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

613-358-5353

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Forester

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

371 Card Rd, Yarker, ON K0K 3N0

613-358-5353

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

235,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8001162
  • Stock #: LC259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Well Cared For All Wheel Drive Vehicle.

Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Upgraded Alloy Wheels & More.

All maintenance has been performed.

Four Brand New All Season Radial Tires, New Brakes (both Front & Rear), fresh oil & Filter Change.

This nice car is being offered with an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Last Chance Auto Restore.com

2001 Chevrolet Silve...
 218,219 KM
$12,985 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic EX ...
 304,379 KM
$4,985 + tax & lic
1974 Volkswagen Beet...
 124,644 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Last Chance Auto Restore.com

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

Last Chance Auto Restore.com

371 Card Rd, Yarker, ON K0K 3N0

Call Dealer

613-358-XXXX

(click to show)

613-358-5353

Alternate Numbers
613-770-2886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory