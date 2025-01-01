$7,999+ tax & licensing
2000 Ford F-150
LARIAT FLARESIDE ONLY 158,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS SHOW STOPPER!!FORD F-150 FLARESIDE!!LARIAT!!MUST BE SEEN!!ONLY 158,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!POWER LEATHER SEATS!!MATCHING FIBREGLASS TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!CHROME WHEELS!!AFTERMARKET EXHAUST!!KROWN RUST PROOFED AND OIL RELIGIOUSLY, AND IT SHOWS!!ROCKERS AND UNDERCARRIAGE ARE IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!!YOU CANNOT, WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER LIKE THIS!!READY TO TAKE THE JET SKI'S TO THE COTTAGE!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
