2000 Ford F-150

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS SHOW STOPPER!!FORD F-150 FLARESIDE!!LARIAT!!MUST BE SEEN!!ONLY 158,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!POWER LEATHER SEATS!!MATCHING FIBREGLASS TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!CHROME WHEELS!!AFTERMARKET EXHAUST!!KROWN RUST PROOFED AND OIL RELIGIOUSLY, AND IT SHOWS!!ROCKERS AND UNDERCARRIAGE ARE IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!!YOU CANNOT, WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER LIKE THIS!!READY TO TAKE THE JET SKIS TO THE COTTAGE!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FTRX07L8YCA00724

  • Exterior Colour B
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS SHOW STOPPER!!FORD F-150 FLARESIDE!!LARIAT!!MUST BE SEEN!!ONLY 158,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!POWER LEATHER SEATS!!MATCHING FIBREGLASS TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!CHROME WHEELS!!AFTERMARKET EXHAUST!!KROWN RUST PROOFED AND OIL RELIGIOUSLY, AND IT SHOWS!!ROCKERS AND UNDERCARRIAGE ARE IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!!YOU CANNOT, WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER LIKE THIS!!READY TO TAKE THE JET SKI'S TO THE COTTAGE!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

