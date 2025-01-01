Menu
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE CARAVAN SE!!ONLY 116,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!REMOTE STARTER!!7 PASSENGER!!PEOPLE MOVER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 4999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2005 Dodge Caravan

116,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D4GP25R15B300464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

