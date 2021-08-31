2005 Dodge Dakota

+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DAKOTA!!4.7L MAGNUM!!AUTOMATIC!!ONLY 175,000 KMS!!QUAD CAB!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD A/C!!ALLOYS!!LOCKING TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER!!CHROME STEP BARS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5