2005 Dodge Dakota

175,000 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2005 Dodge Dakota

2005 Dodge Dakota

4X4 QUAD CAB

2005 Dodge Dakota

4X4 QUAD CAB

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7741683
  VIN: 1D7HW28NX5S344076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DAKOTA!!4.7L MAGNUM!!AUTOMATIC!!ONLY 175,000 KMS!!QUAD CAB!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD A/C!!ALLOYS!!LOCKING TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER!!CHROME STEP BARS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

