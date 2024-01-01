Menu
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PEOPLE MOVER!!HONDA ODYSSEY FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BEDROCK PEARL!!3.5L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!POWER SLIDING DOORS!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2005 Honda Odyssey

200,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Odyssey

8 PASSENGER POWER SLIDING DOORS

11918000

2005 Honda Odyssey

8 PASSENGER POWER SLIDING DOORS

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL38415B501723

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 8
  Mileage 200,000 KM

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PEOPLE MOVER!!HONDA ODYSSEY FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BEDROCK PEARL!!3.5L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!POWER SLIDING DOORS!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2005 Honda Odyssey