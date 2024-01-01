$5,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Odyssey
8 PASSENGER POWER SLIDING DOORS
Certified + E-Tested
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PEOPLE MOVER!!HONDA ODYSSEY FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BEDROCK PEARL!!3.5L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!POWER SLIDING DOORS!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
