2005 Toyota Tundra

287,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2005 Toyota Tundra

2005 Toyota Tundra

Double Cab 140.6" V8 4WD

2005 Toyota Tundra

Double Cab 140.6" V8 4WD

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 5tbdt44165s476348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!TOYOTA TUNDRA FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL SPECTRA BLUE MICA!!CREW CAB!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKBLE 4.7L V8!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!TOW PKG!!MATCH LEER TONNEAU COVER!!AND YES, THE REAR WINDOW IS WORKING PERFECTLY!!CAKED ON OIL SPRAY AND UNDER COATING FROM YEARS OF APPLICATIONS!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

