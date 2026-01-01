$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2006 Nissan Xterra
SE 4X4
2006 Nissan Xterra
SE 4X4
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BLACK BEAUTY!!NISSAN XTERRA OFF ROAD!!POWERFUL 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!BLUETOOTH READY!!ALLOY WHEELS!!TOW PKG!!ROOF RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,495 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
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