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<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BLACK BEAUTY!!NISSAN XTERRA OFF ROAD!!POWERFUL 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!BLUETOOTH READY!!ALLOY WHEELS!!TOW PKG!!ROOF RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,495 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2006 Nissan Xterra

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Nissan Xterra

SE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14035209

2006 Nissan Xterra

SE 4X4

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1777742162579
  2. 1777742163046
  3. 1777742163506
  4. 1777742163935
  5. 1777742164373
  6. 1777742164824
  7. 1777742165252
  8. 1777742165704
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Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
228,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1an08wx6c549142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BLACK BEAUTY!!NISSAN XTERRA OFF ROAD!!POWERFUL 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!BLUETOOTH READY!!ALLOY WHEELS!!TOW PKG!!ROOF RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,495 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
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416-822-5204

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2006 Nissan Xterra