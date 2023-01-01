$3,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Torrent
All Wheel Drive
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$3,999
- Listing ID: 10475628
- VIN: 2ckdl73f866130375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PONTIAC TORRENT!!VERY RARE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!3.4L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!POWER SUNROOF!!REMOTE STARTER!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY FOR WINTER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 3,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
