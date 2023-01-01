Menu
2006 Pontiac Torrent

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2006 Pontiac Torrent

2006 Pontiac Torrent

All Wheel Drive

2006 Pontiac Torrent

All Wheel Drive

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475628
  • VIN: 2ckdl73f866130375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PONTIAC TORRENT!!VERY RARE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!3.4L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!POWER SUNROOF!!REMOTE STARTER!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY FOR WINTER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 3,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

