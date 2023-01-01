Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Sienna

232,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sienna

2006 Toyota Sienna

7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Sienna

7 PASSENGER

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1694874401
  2. 1694874404
  3. 1694874406
  4. 1694874409
  5. 1694874411
  6. 1694874414
  7. 1694874417
  8. 1694874419
  9. 1694874422
  10. 1694874424
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
232,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10430550
  • VIN: 5tdza29c66s419196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS TOYOTA SIENNA!!AND YES IT HAS THE UNBREAKBLE 3.3L V6 ENGINE!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!PEOPLE MOVER!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 164,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger FX4...
 222,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory