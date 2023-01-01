2006 Toyota Sienna

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10430550

10430550 VIN: 5tdza29c66s419196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.