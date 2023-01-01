$5,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Sienna
7 PASSENGER
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 10430550
- VIN: 5tdza29c66s419196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS TOYOTA SIENNA!!AND YES IT HAS THE UNBREAKBLE 3.3L V6 ENGINE!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!PEOPLE MOVER!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
