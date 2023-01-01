$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2007 Chevrolet Express
3500 1 TON
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10602474
- VIN: 1gchg35v171187113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!VERY RARE CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500 1 TON SUSPENSION!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!ONLY 178,000 KMS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!HEAVY DUTY COMPOSITE FLOORING IN THE REAR!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAIALBLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.