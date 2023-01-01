Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

178,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

3500 1 TON

2007 Chevrolet Express

3500 1 TON

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1gchg35v171187113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!VERY RARE CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500 1 TON SUSPENSION!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!ONLY 178,000 KMS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!HEAVY DUTY COMPOSITE FLOORING IN THE REAR!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAIALBLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

