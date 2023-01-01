2007 Chevrolet Express

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10602474

10602474 VIN: 1gchg35v171187113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.