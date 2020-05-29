Menu
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2007 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Rd

Location

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5161658
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E37PA55181
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!FX4 OFF ROAD!!ONLY 185,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!MATCHING RAIDER FIBREGLASS CAP!!TOW PKG!!OIL SPRAYED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVNATAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 


                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204
                                                           
                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
                                 
                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

