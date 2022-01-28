Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

173,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

FX4 OFF ROAD BLACKED OUT RIMS

2007 Ford Ranger

FX4 OFF ROAD BLACKED OUT RIMS

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8222439
  VIN: 1ftzr45e57pa31500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!!FX4 OFF ROAD PKG!!ONLY 173,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!BLACKED OUT RIMS!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

