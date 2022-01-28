2007 Ford Ranger FX4 OFF ROAD BLACKED OUT RIMS

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

8222439 VIN: 1ftzr45e57pa31500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.