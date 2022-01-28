$10,999+ tax & licensing
416-822-5204
2007 Ford Ranger
FX4 OFF ROAD BLACKED OUT RIMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8222439
- VIN: 1ftzr45e57pa31500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!!FX4 OFF ROAD PKG!!ONLY 173,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!BLACKED OUT RIMS!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
