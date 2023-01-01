2007 Honda CR-V

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10290255

10290255 VIN: 5j6re48537l812332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.