2008 Ford Econoline

210,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Ford Econoline

2008 Ford Econoline

E-150

2008 Ford Econoline

E-150

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8991001
  • VIN: 1ftne14w18da52513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L V8!!TILT!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!REAR SHELVES!!LADDER RACK!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED VAN!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INLCUDED!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

