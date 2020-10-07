Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

149,000 KM

$10,999

FX4 OFF ROAD 5 SPEED MANUAL

FX4 OFF ROAD 5 SPEED MANUAL

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6047928
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E28PA85385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!!4.0L V6!!5 SPEED MANUAL!!ONLY 149,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!FX4 OFF ROAD!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!TONNEAU COVER!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

 

 

                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204

                                                            

                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

                                  

                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

