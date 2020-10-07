2008 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential

