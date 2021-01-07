Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

FX4/Off-Rd

FX4/Off-Rd

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6494557
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E78PA85348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!FX4 OFF ROAD!!ONLY 189,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!DARK SHADOW GREY ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!TONNEAU COVER!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVNATAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY  $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

 

 

                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204

                                                            

                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

                                  

                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

