2008 Ford Ranger

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7191149

7191149 VIN: 1ftzr45e48pb15258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.