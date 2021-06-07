Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

SPORT 4X4 5 SPEED MANUAL

SPORT 4X4 5 SPEED MANUAL

Location

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7191149
  • VIN: 1ftzr45e48pb15258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!FORD RANGER SPORT!!4 X 4!!ONLY 155,000 KMS!!RARE 5 SPEED MANUAL!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!BLACKED OUT ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $  11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

