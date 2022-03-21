$11,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
FX4 Off Road
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: 1ftzr45e08pa20891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD RANGER FX4 OFF ROAD!!LOTS OF EXTRAS!!AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!!ONLY 195,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD A/C!!STEP BARS!!TOW PKG!!BLACKED OUT RIMS!!UPGRADED SONY STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH!!REVERSE CAMERA!!REMOTE STARTER!!WEATHER TECH MATS!!MATCHING FIBREGLASS CAP!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
