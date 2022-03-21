Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

195,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

FX4 Off Road

2008 Ford Ranger

FX4 Off Road

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8853980
  VIN: 1ftzr45e08pa20891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD RANGER FX4 OFF ROAD!!LOTS OF EXTRAS!!AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!!ONLY 195,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD A/C!!STEP BARS!!TOW PKG!!BLACKED OUT RIMS!!UPGRADED SONY STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH!!REVERSE CAMERA!!REMOTE STARTER!!WEATHER TECH MATS!!MATCHING FIBREGLASS CAP!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

