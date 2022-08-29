Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

199,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Rd

2008 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Rd

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9050047
  • VIN: 1ftzr45e08pa87684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!FORD RANGER FX4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!STEP BARS!!TOW PKG!!BACK RACK!!ALLOYS!!CAKED ON KROWN RUST PROOFING!!UNDERCARRIAGE AND DOOR SEEMS ARE COVERED IN KROWN RUST PROOF!!NO RUST!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!THIS TRUCK IS IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

