2008 Ford Ranger

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9050047

9050047 VIN: 1ftzr45e08pa87684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

