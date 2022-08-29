Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9186964
  VIN: 1ftzr45e48pa14771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BLACK BEAUTY!!SPORT PKG!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!!TOW PKG!!STEP BARS!!THIS TRUCK IS BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT!!TRUE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IN THIS TRUCK, AND IT SHOWS!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
CD Player

