2008 Ford Ranger

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9186964

9186964 VIN: 1ftzr45e48pa14771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

