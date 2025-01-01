$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L LEATHER POWER SUNROOF
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L LEATHER POWER SUNROOF
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS HONDA CR-V EX-L MODEL FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL GREEN TEA METALLIC!!2.4L 4 CYLINDER!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!EXTREMELY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-822-5204