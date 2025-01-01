Menu
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS HONDA CR-V EX-L MODEL FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL GREEN TEA METALLIC!!2.4L 4 CYLINDER!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!EXTREMELY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2008 Honda CR-V

208,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L LEATHER POWER SUNROOF

13241597

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L LEATHER POWER SUNROOF

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,000KM
VIN 5J6RE48758L820547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS HONDA CR-V EX-L MODEL FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL GREEN TEA METALLIC!!2.4L 4 CYLINDER!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!EXTREMELY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-822-5204

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Honda CR-V