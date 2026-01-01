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<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS HONDA CR-V EXL FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL NIGHTHAWK BLACK!!2.4L 4 CYL V-TEC!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE!!REVERSE CAMERA!!ALLOYS!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2008 Honda CR-V

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD NAVIGATION POWER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14417910

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD NAVIGATION POWER SUNROOF

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
227,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5j6re48798l805744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS HONDA CR-V EXL FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL NIGHTHAWK BLACK!!2.4L 4 CYL V-TEC!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE!!REVERSE CAMERA!!ALLOYS!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
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416-822-5204

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Honda CR-V