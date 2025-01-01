$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Uplander
LS KROWN RUST PROOFED
2009 Chevrolet Uplander
LS KROWN RUST PROOFED
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET UPLANDER FINSHED IN GORGEOUS BORDEAUX RED METALLIC!!ONLY 172,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!QUAD CAPTAIN CHAIRS!!7 PASSENGER!!ALLOYS!!OIL SPRAYED AND KROWN RUST PROOFED!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-822-5204