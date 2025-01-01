Menu
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET UPLANDER FINSHED IN GORGEOUS BORDEAUX RED METALLIC!!ONLY 172,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!QUAD CAPTAIN CHAIRS!!7 PASSENGER!!ALLOYS!!OIL SPRAYED AND KROWN RUST PROOFED!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

172,000 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS KROWN RUST PROOFED

12614059

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS KROWN RUST PROOFED

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNDU23129D118358

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET UPLANDER FINSHED IN GORGEOUS BORDEAUX RED METALLIC!!ONLY 172,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!QUAD CAPTAIN CHAIRS!!7 PASSENGER!!ALLOYS!!OIL SPRAYED AND KROWN RUST PROOFED!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2009 Chevrolet Uplander