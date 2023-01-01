$8,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
C/V LADDER RACK REAR SHLEVES
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10377843
- VIN: 2d4hn11e39r612154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!DODGE GRAND CARAVAN C/V!!ONLY 107,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!REAR SHLEVES!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!LADDER RACK!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
