Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ESCAPE XLT!!FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL DARK SHADOW GREY METALLIC!!ONLY 90,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!FRONT WHEEL DRIVE!!2.5L 4 CYLINDER!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2009 Ford Escape

900,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Escape

XLT ONLY 90,000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12562670

2009 Ford Escape

XLT ONLY 90,000 KMS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1748107569022
  2. 1748107569604
  3. 1748107570039
  4. 1748107570519
  5. 1748107571019
  6. 1748107571541
  7. 1748107572004
  8. 1748107572544
  9. 1748107573032
  10. 1748107573480
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
900,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU03709KC18222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 900,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ESCAPE XLT!!FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL DARK SHADOW GREY METALLIC!!ONLY 90,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!FRONT WHEEL DRIVE!!2.5L 4 CYLINDER!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT POWER SLIDING DOORS POWER LIFT GATE for sale in York, ON
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT POWER SLIDING DOORS POWER LIFT GATE 165,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND HEAVY DUTY for sale in York, ON
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND HEAVY DUTY 215,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow N Go for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow N Go 209,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2009 Ford Escape