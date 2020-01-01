Menu
2009 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Polo Auto Sales

4005 Dundas St W, York, ON M6S 2R4

416-566-4564

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 336,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4410621
  • VIN: 1FAHP35N99W225974
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicle has 336 000 KM, Automatic, fully loaded, with power, windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, power folding mirrors, cruise controls, a/c, cd, radio, very clean in and out, HST is not included in the price.

Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113
Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com
Visit us at our Dealership 4005 Dundas St W Toronto, ON M6S 2T4
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

