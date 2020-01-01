2009 Ford Focus

4005 Dundas St W, York, ON M6S 2R4
416-566-4564
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This vehicle has 336 000 KM, Automatic, fully loaded, with power, windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, power folding mirrors, cruise controls, a/c, cd, radio, very clean in and out, HST is not included in the price.
Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113
Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com
Visit us at our Dealership 4005 Dundas St W Toronto, ON M6S 2T4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4005 Dundas St W, York, ON M6S 2R4