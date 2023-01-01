$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2009 Ford Ranger
FX4 OFF ROAD LIFTED MATCHING CAP
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10052142
- VIN: 1ftzr45e59pa33010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS SHOW STOPPER!!FORD RANGER FX4 FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL TORCH RED!!ONLY 177,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!UNGRADED KENWOOD STEREO WITH NAVIGATION!!LIFTED!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!MATCHING A.R.E FIBREGLASS CAP!!OIL SPRAYED AND UNDERCOATED!!TRUE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWN IN THIS TRUCK!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 15,999 + HST ANDLICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.