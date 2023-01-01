Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

177,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

FX4 OFF ROAD LIFTED MATCHING CAP

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1ftzr45e59pa33010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS SHOW STOPPER!!FORD RANGER FX4 FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL TORCH RED!!ONLY 177,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!UNGRADED KENWOOD STEREO WITH NAVIGATION!!LIFTED!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!MATCHING A.R.E FIBREGLASS CAP!!OIL SPRAYED AND UNDERCOATED!!TRUE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWN IN THIS TRUCK!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 15,999 + HST ANDLICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

