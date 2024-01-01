Menu
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD RANGER FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL VISTA BLUE METALLIC!!THIS TRUCK IS A MUST SEE!!ONLY 135,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!SPORT PKG!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!MATCHING LEER FIBREGLASS CAP!!1 OWNER!!KROWN RUST PROOFED RELIGIOUSLY!!MUST SEE!!NO RUST!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!YOU WONT FIND ANOTHER LIKE THIS!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 13,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTZR45EX9PA61658

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD RANGER FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL VISTA BLUE METALLIC!!THIS TRUCK IS A MUST SEE!!ONLY 135,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!SPORT PKG!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!MATCHING LEER FIBREGLASS CAP!!1 OWNER!!KROWN RUST PROOFED RELIGIOUSLY!!MUST SEE!!NO RUST!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!YOU WONT FIND ANOTHER LIKE THIS!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 13,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Air Conditioning

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

VIN 1FTZR45EX9PA61658
2009 Ford Ranger