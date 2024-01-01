$14,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
FX4 OFF ROAD LIFTED 33" TIRES
2009 Ford Ranger
FX4 OFF ROAD LIFTED 33" TIRES
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!THIS IS A MUST SEE FORD RANGER BIGFOOT!!FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL SILVER METALLIC WITH DARK SHADOW GREY TWO TONE!!FX4 OFF ROAD PKG!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!HARD TO FIND LEATHER INTERIOR!!LIFTED!!BLACKED OUT STEEL RIMS WRAPPED IN NEW 33" TIRES!!STEP BARS!!TOW PKG!!OFF ROAD STEEL FRONT BUMPER WITH 12,500 LBS WINCH!!OIL SPRAYED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 14,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204