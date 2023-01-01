Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

211,000 KM

FX4 Off Road

FX4 Off Road

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782773
  • VIN: 1ftzr45e59pa55735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!FORD RANGER FX4 OFF ROAD!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

