$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2009 Ford Ranger
FX4 Off Road
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9782773
- VIN: 1ftzr45e59pa55735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!FORD RANGER FX4 OFF ROAD!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!TONNEAU COVER!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.