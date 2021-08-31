Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express

293,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express

2010 Chevrolet Express

LS 8 PASSENGER ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express

LS 8 PASSENGER ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

293,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7730551
  • VIN: 1gnuhbd48a1104550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 293,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!RARE!!RARE!!RARE!!5.3L VORTEC V8!!ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!8 PASSENGER!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE  COLD A/C!!REAR HEAT AND A/C!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!PEOPLE MOVER!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 227,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory