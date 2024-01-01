$8,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
LIMITED ONLY 143,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTY!!CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY LIMITED!!TOP OF THE LINE!!STOW N GO!!FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 143,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!REAR HEAT!!NAVIGATION!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!2 ROWS OF TV/DVD ENTERTAINMENT!!POWER SLIDING DOORS!!POWER LIFT GATE!!POWER SUNROOF!!BLINDSIDE DETECTION!!FACTORY REMOTE START!!REVERSE CAMERA!!CHROME ACCENTS!!CHROME WHEELS!!EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION AVAILABLE IN 2010 WAS PURCHASED IN THIS VAN!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENISNG
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
