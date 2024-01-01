2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Menu
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTY!!CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY LIMITED!!TOP OF THE LINE!!STOW N GO!!FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 143,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!REAR HEAT!!NAVIGATION!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!2 ROWS OF TV/DVD ENTERTAINMENT!!POWER SLIDING DOORS!!POWER LIFT GATE!!POWER SUNROOF!!BLINDSIDE DETECTION!!FACTORY REMOTE START!!REVERSE CAMERA!!CHROME ACCENTS!!CHROME WHEELS!!EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION AVAILABLE IN 2010 WAS PURCHASED IN THIS VAN!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENISNG

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2a4rr6dx8ar173712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTY!!CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY LIMITED!!TOP OF THE LINE!!STOW N GO!!FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 143,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!REAR HEAT!!NAVIGATION!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!2 ROWS OF TV/DVD ENTERTAINMENT!!POWER SLIDING DOORS!!POWER LIFT GATE!!POWER SUNROOF!!BLINDSIDE DETECTION!!FACTORY REMOTE START!!REVERSE CAMERA!!CHROME ACCENTS!!CHROME WHEELS!!EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION AVAILABLE IN 2010 WAS PURCHASED IN THIS VAN!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENISNG

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204

2010 Chrysler Town & Country