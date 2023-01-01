Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1688059310
  2. 1688059314
  3. 1688059318
  4. 1688059321
  5. 1688059323
  6. 1688059326
  7. 1688059329
  8. 1688059332
  9. 1688059335
  10. 1688059340
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125051
  • VIN: 2d4cn1ae0ar465645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CARGO!!ONLY 188,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD A/C!!DIVIDER!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!REAR SHELVES!!LADDER RACK!!CAGED WINDOWS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger SPO...
 176,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda B-Series ...
 192,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory